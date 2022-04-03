Investigation ongoing after smoke, flames damage West Tampa home

The fire was under control in 15 minutes, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

TAMPA, Fla. — The cause of a fire is under investigation after fire crews responded to a Tampa home reportedly full of smoke and flames Sunday morning.

Firefighters with Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the call at 11:06 a.m. off of W Beach Street.

Once Engine 9 was on scene, a single-story residential structure was found to have smoke and flames showing from the inside, the fire department explains.

Residents had reportedly evacuated the home safely before firefighters arrived. No one else was found inside after firefighters made an interior attack.

The blaze was brought under control in 15 minutes, according to the department. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the family after the fire.