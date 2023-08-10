Tampa Bay Palestinian community holds demonstration in Temple Terrace as Israeli Americans counter-protest

The rally prompted law enforcement to respond and shut down parts of Fowler Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A rally in support of Palestine was met with a smaller group of counter-protesters supporting Israel in Temple Terrace.

The demonstrations took place Sunday on the corner of North 56th Street and East Fowler Avenue. Pro-Palestinians marched around the area before regrouping at the intersection and later held a prayer at the end.

It comes amid the Israeli government formally declaring war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The extent of the killed and wounded surpassed 1,100 people dead and thousands more hurt on both sides.

"The Palestinian people are not just gonna sit around and continue to be drained and suffocated the way that they have been," Ali Abdel-Qader said.

Abdel-Qader said his father's side of the family had to flee from their homeland in the past and has his mother's side of the family living on the West Bank. He feels the latest attack may be one step closer to liberation from Israeli forces.

Those rallying not only protested Israel but the U.S. lending its support.

"Our families are not OK. Everything has been taken away from our families. All we could do here is pray. They're the ones who have all the weapons," Haneen Saad said.

The group Resistance Tampa Bay led demonstrations. It has previously held local demonstrations before supporting Palestine.

In a statement issued in part, the group wrote: "Our mission centers around advocating for justice, peace, and the rights of Palestinians who have endured 75 years of apartheid, genocide, and violence.... Resistance is justified when people are occupied."

A group of counter-protesters was largely outnumbered. Those like Sharon Ashkenazi said some of her friends in Israel were attacked at a rave.

"I am shook. I am shaken. This is not humane what's been done over there," she said. "I want to have peace but what was done in Israel is completely [inhumane]."

Law enforcement from Temple Terrace police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were present during the demonstrations. Verbal disagreements took place between the two, however, protests remained non-violent.

After the march, authorities and some members supporting Palestine attempted to diffuse tension by placing themselves between those arguing. However, authorities eventually called for the crowd to disperse calling the demonstrations an unlawful assembly.

At least one person was spotted being handcuffed and moved away from the crowds.

President Joe Biden said from the White House that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States “stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stated she has relayed heightened security at all synagogues and community centers to Jewish community leaders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis shared support for Israel on X, previously known as Twitter. He wrote in part: