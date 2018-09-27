TAMPA, Fla. – After 30 years with the Tampa Police Department, Personnel Sgt. Dave Puig listened to his final radio transmission with tears in his eyes.

"A leader like you is rare to find and impossible to forget," the transmission said as Puig listened. Tampa police posted the video on Facebook Thursday.

Puig responded with, "It's been a pleasure to serve with the best people in the world."

Tampa police said Puig started in 1988 as a police recruit and was promoted to corporal in 1997. He became a detective in 1999.

Puig was promoted to sergeant in 2002 and worked in criminal investigations, District 2 and most recently in support services in charge of training.

