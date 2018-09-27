TAMPA, Fla.-- Hillsborough County firefighters said County Administrator Mike Merrill targeted them, so now they are considering targeting him.

It’s all in response to disciplinary action Merrill took Wednesday against four firefighters medics who had been sent to care for the woman who later died.

Travis Horn, a spokesman for the Hillsborough Firefighter’s Union, said they are absolutely behind an effort to have Merrill reprimanded--if not fired.

“It’s time for him to go,” Horn said.

On Wednesday, Merrill terminated one firefighter and disciplined three others. All four were accused of mishandling the case of a Tampa woman who had recently given birth by C-section. She died five days later. The firefighters deny they handled the call improperly.

In August, Merrill called a news conference and declared, “Our fire medics did not do their job.”

Union members said it was clear to them Merrill had already made up his mind, so there was little point in pleading their case in the weeks of hearings that followed.

“I have given these individuals multiple opportunities to explain why this happened. To help me and help the community help the victim's mother understand what went wrong,” Merrill said after announcing the disciplinary action Wednesday. “And they chose not to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Horn said it could have been handled in a different way.

“He’s the one who put our taxpayers in our department in a liability situation,” said Horn. “He could’ve issued a statement that we received this complaint, we are going to look at it thoroughly, but no. He had to have his time before the camera.”

Horn said the union is also mounting a campaign that could include picketing and putting pressure on county commissioners.

“They said that they could certainly see the firefighters turning out to rally,” Horn said.

They vowed to show up in force at county meetings to demand the board discipline, if not remove, Merrill.

“It would take a vote of the commission,” Horn said. “That’s why we need the commission to step up.”

Horn said they are also considering a campaign to discredit the mother of the woman who died by pointing to inconsistencies in her claim.

It was her accusations that ultimately led to the firefighters being disciplined.

“That certainly goes to her credibility,” said Horn. “It won’t play out - it didn’t play out in this investigation-- but it will surely play out in court.”

Merrill said he stands by his decision. He said the firefighters were given several opportunities to make their case. And if they think he was wrong, there’s an avenue for appeal.

“The arbitrator could reject all of the disciplines and return all four of them to their jobs at full rank and full pay. That’s an option,” he said.

Horn indicated the union intends to begin applying pressure before then.

