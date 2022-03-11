Have you seen Jack? Silver Alert issued for missing Brandon man

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

BRANDON, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Hillsborough County man with dementia.

Jack Parsons, 73, is believed to have been in the Longboat Key area just before 11 a.m. Friday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Parsons left home without a cell phone. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. It's believed he was wearing dark-colored sweats.

Parsons may be in a black Honda Civic with Florida tag 04AADN. The car has dark-tinted windows, blue hub caps but is missing the front right hubcap, according to the sheriff's office.