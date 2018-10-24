TAMPA, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found Oct. 6 outside a church, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

James Michael Morris, 36, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder with a firearm on Tuesday.

According to deputies, he was already in jail after being arrested Oct. 10 on charges of tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held on $65,000 bail, but with the new charge, he is now being held without bail.

Anthony Alexander Galasso, 43, was found dead Oct. 6 outside First Baptist Church of Eureka Springs, 10111 E. Sligh Ave.

Police said they identified Morris as the suspect during their investigation.

