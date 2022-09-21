Man accused of carjacking, killing elderly man in 2019 pleads guilty

James Hanson is accused of carjacking and killing 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil in 2019. Two jurors had been dismissed, resulting in a mistrial.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man on trial for allegedly carjacking and killing a man as he was trying to get away after robbing a bank in 2019 came to an unexpected decision — he pleaded guilty, a court spokesperson confirmed.

James Hanson Jr., 42, faced murder charges in the death of 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil. Korattiyil was a father of three and a grandfather.

Two jurors were dismissed Tuesday morning in the murder trial, meaning jury selection was to begin all over again. It happened less than 24 hours after the full jury was selected.

But Hanson decided Tuesday afternoon that he does not want a trial, said Mike Moore, the spokesperson for the 13th Judicial Circut Court. The judge questioned him about his decision before preparing the appropriate paperwork.

Hanson then pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison, Moore confirmed. In Florida, this means he has no chance for parole.

Deputies say Hanson robbed the CenterState Bank in Valrico on Aug. 7, 2019, then carjacked Korattiyil at gunpoint to get his SUV and get away. Hanson then took Korattiyil to a church parking lot nearby and refused to let him go, an affidavit said.

The affidavit went on to say Korattiyil punched him and tried to get away, but Hanson chased after him and strangled him before dragging his body to the bushes and taking off in the stolen SUV.

After deputies arrested Hanson, they said he initially denied knowing anything about either the robbery or Korattiyil's kidnapping. His story would soon change, however.

Deputies said Hanson later confessed he choked him "with his bare hands" and used a belt to strangle Korattiyil.

An investigator at the time said Hanson took off Korattiyil's clothes because he didn't want to leave behind any DNA evidence. Korattiyil later was found only wearing underwear, with blood smear marks on his body.

According to court documents, Hanson has a criminal history and was even sentenced to life in prison at one point. Those court documents say he got a life sentence in 2003 for armed robbery.

He wound up making a deal with the state and accepted a 15-year sentence, which set him up for release.

While in prison, Hanson reportedly tried to take his own life.

Previous 10 Tampa Bay reporting contributed to this report.