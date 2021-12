Anyone with information on Kauffman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

BRANDON, Fla. — Have you seen Jason? The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a man who is missing and endangered.

According to the sheriff's office, Jason Kauffman, 38, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sunday at his home in Brandon.

Kauffman is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around 180 pounds, the sheriff's office says.