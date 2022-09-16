HCSO: Music teacher sexually batters 15-year-old student

Jason Troche had sexual contact with the 15-year-old multiple times from June to September during their music lessons, the agency said.

BRANDON, Fla. — A 34-year-old music teacher at Music Showcase in Brandon was arrested for sexual battery of his 15-year-old student, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies say that Jason Troche had sexual contact with the 15-year-old multiple times from June to September during their music lessons.

"The student did not consent to this sexual contact during the lessons with the teacher," the sheriff's office wrote in the news release. "Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to his student."

Deputies say the father signed the 15-year-old up for weekly music lessons back in March.

Troche admitted to investigators that he knew that the victim was underage and that he had sexual relations with the 15-year-old, the release stated.

“We are shocked and saddened by Mr. Troche's actions," a manager for Music Showcase told 10 Tampa Bay. "We are investigating the allegations and intended to aid and fully comply with law enforcement in their investigation. Until that investigation is complete we have no further comment.”

The manager said Troche was fired.

Deputies ask anyone with additional information, or who feels they may have been a victim of Jason Troche is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

"It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We’re not done with this case. We continue to investigate and ask if there are any more victims of this music teacher, please reach out to us.