Father accused of shooting kids bond set at 2.5 million

Investigators say they collected five bullet casings inside the home.

TAMPA, Fla. — A judge set Jermaine Bass' bond at $2.5 million dollars on Friday. The judge says if Bass posts bail, he will be on house arrest and will not be allowed to have contact with his wife.

Bass is accused of shooting and killing his daughter and injuring his 8-year-old son.

Deputy Scott Ranney spoke in court on Friday detailing the response Monday night at the home on Heritage Club Drive near Gazebo Pond Lane. He says the 8-year-old boy was going in and out of consciousness when deputies arrived.

“He opened his eyes and said my head hurts, my head hurts," Ranney said.

Ranney says he asked Bass what happened and he claimed his gun accidentally discharged.

“He just said that he was trying to take the magazine out of the gun and it just went off," Ranney explained.

Investigators say they collected a total of five bullet casings inside the home. Deputies say they also found a firearm in the master bedroom next to Bass' wallet inside a dresser. After evidence was sent out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, they determined the bullets collected came from the gun they found.

Detectives say the 5-year-old girl who died was shot in the head three times. The 8-year-old boy was shot in the head one time. The young boy underwent surgery on Monday night.

“He has become stable and the projectile remained in his skull and there are no plans for the hospital to remove it at this time," detective Michael Gabot said.