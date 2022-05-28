Have you seen John Larson? Tampa police continue search for man last seen in April

Larson was driving his truck to Ybor City when he never made it to his destination, the department says.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is continuing a search for a man who's been missing since April 27.

John Larson who is in his mid-20s was headed to Ybor City in his truck the night he disappeared, the Tampa Police Department said. He was on his way to meet his friends at a bar and never showed up.

Police believe Larson was last in the area of South 20th Street in Tampa. Authorities located his truck near East 11th Avenue but have yet to find him.

Larson was wearing a red sweater, jeans and black hat before he vanished. He's 5-feet, 11-inches and 175 pounds. The police department said they're concerned for his welfare.