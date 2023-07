Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is preparing to enter the building.

TAMPA, Florida — A children's outpatient hospital in Tampa has been evacuated following a hazmat call Thursday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Hillsborough County firefighters are responding to the Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care building on Bruce B. Down Boulevard.

The hazmat team is preparing to enter the building.

No further details were immediately provided.