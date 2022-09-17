Have you seen Jonathan? Tampa police searching for missing 27-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a missing 27-year-old man.
Jonathan E. Everett was last seen leaving his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa at around 2 p.m. Friday, police say.
The 27-year-old is 5-foot-11, weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, a short beard and brown eyes, TPD said in a news release. He was also wearing camo pants and a black T-shirt.
Everett reportedly has special needs and may be confused about his location.
Anyone with information on Everett's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 813-231-6130.