Have you seen Jonathan? Tampa police searching for missing 27-year-old man

Jonathan Everett was reportedly last seen in the Tampa area.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Jonathan E. Everett was last seen leaving his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa at around 2 p.m. Friday, police say.

The 27-year-old is 5-foot-11, weighs 180 pounds and has short black hair, a short beard and brown eyes, TPD said in a news release. He was also wearing camo pants and a black T-shirt.

Everett reportedly has special needs and may be confused about his location.