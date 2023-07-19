Drunk driver convicted of killing 2 men in I-4 crash to be sentenced Wednesday

Investigators said Jorge Britton, 36, was driving 154 miles per hour when he caused the deadly crash on I-4.

TAMPA, Florida — A man found guilty of killing two men in a high-speed drunk driving crash in 2021 is set to be sentenced Wednesday in a Hillsborough County courtroom.

Jorge Britton, now 36, is facing 30 years in prison after he was convicted at an April trial on seven charges, including multiple DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2021, on Interstate 4.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Britton was driving an Audi R8 eastbound on I-4 approaching 50th Street when he hit a Toyota Camry in the inside lane. Investigators later found Britton was driving 154 miles per hour when he hit the car.

Troopers said the Camry spun out and caught fire as it landed on the outside shoulder. The 39-year-old driver and his 47-year-old passenger, both men from St. Petersburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Britton and the two women in his car, ages 35 and 21, were seriously hurt. Investigators said the women were sharing the front seat of the Audi and were not wearing seatbelts.

At the time, FHP noted that alcohol impairment was believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Several weeks later, on Jan. 3, 2022, Britton surrendered to FHP troopers at the Hillsborough County Jail.