Family settles with HCSO over crash that killed 15-year-old Josiah Pinner

The deputy who hit him was speeding, investigators said.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has reached a settlement with the family of the 15-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed by a speeding deputy in a patrol car.

Investigators found Deputy Philip Montesi was driving quickly on North Florida Avenue, trying to regroup with the rest of a mobile surveillance team, when he crashed into Josiah Pinner on Jan. 11, 2019.

It was after sunset, and the street was dimly lit.

At the time, the sheriff's office said Pinner was walking a bicycle across the street, outside the crosswalk. Authorities said Montesi changed lanes to avoid hitting Pinner when he saw him, but it was too late. Pinner died at the scene.

Protesters demanded accountability after the crash. They chanted “Justice for Josiah." Mourners held a candlelight vigil.

An internal investigation found Montesi violated standard operating procedure by speeding when not being involved in an emergency operation. He was suspended five days without pay and ordered to attend an advanced driving course.

After the crash, State Attorney Andrew Warren described Pinner's death as a "terrible tragedy." But he found "insufficient evidence" to pursue a homicide charge against Montesi.

"Although the evidence establishes that Deputy Montesi was driving above the speed limit at the time of the accident, Florida law holds that speed alone is insufficient to establish vehicular homicide," Warren wrote in a letter to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Because Deputy Montesi was on duty at the time of the crash, he could not be sued as an individual. So, the Pinner family sued the sheriff's office for negligence.

Now, in March 2022, the family's attorney Edward Reyes confirms to 10 Tampa Bay that an agreement has been reached with the agency. Reyes said the family opted to settle the civil case to end the litigation process.

Reyes declined to disclose the dollar amount, but he said the resolution means an end to the court proceedings that have been difficult for Pinner's loved ones.

10 Tampa Bay contacted the sheriff's office for more information on the settlement. A spokesperson confirmed the request had been passed along for review.