Hillsborough County judge approves Mikese Morse’s transfer to St. Pete residential treatment facility

In 2018, Morse ran over a Tampa man and his two children who were out for a bicycle ride. The father died.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A judge in Hillsborough County has approved Mikese Morse’s transfer to a residential treatment facility in St. Petersburg.

Morse was later acquitted by reason of insanity and has been serving time in a state mental hospital since then.

“As it is today, these assessments are being made, and no one is being held accountable,” said Meghan Aguerreberry, pleading with Judge Mark Kiser not to allow Morse to transfer to a less secure facility.

Morse ran down Meghan’s husband, Pedro Aguerreberry and their two sons as they were riding their bikes in New Tampa.

Videos on social media revealed Morse making homicidal threats. But he had also tried to hand himself over to mental health providers and even Tampa Police before being released.

“There was nothing ever intentional. There is no threat, you know coming from this man,” said Morse’s father, addressing the court on his son’s behalf. “He has been compliant throughout the system.”

There seemed to be agreement that as long as Morse stays on his medication, he does not pose a threat. But ensuring he will is a risk Meghan Aguerreberry urged the court not to take.

“The ending of this story should be that he never kills or hurts another person because he was not given the opportunity,” she said.

Morse’s parents have advocated for their son, blaming the mental health care system. For a tragedy that has touched both families.

“I understand Miss Aguerreberry’s pain. But we’ve gone through this, too, and my son has rights too,” said Morse’s father Michael. “And all I’ve heard from the state are reasons to delay, delay [and] delay.”

The judge interrupted Morse, saying, “Mr. Morse, I’m going to stop you there. I don’t think anyone understands Miss Aguerreberry’s pain.”

A recent assessment concluded Morse was ready to move out of the hospital and into a residential facility operated by Boley Centers in St. Petersburg.

Kiser said he would issue an order but with conditions attached, such as strict supervision and restricting travel to Pinellas County.

“It’s about five years ago that a team of people assessed a mentally ill person and found him to be low risk. He was then sent to my community,” Aguerreberry warned. “Taking a bike ride that day should have been a low-risk decision. And here we are, again, a team of people assessing him to be low risk.”

“We can all agree that this was a tremendous tragedy. But, at this point, we are looking forward to making sure this tragedy doesn’t happen again,” said Kiser. “And if there is appropriate placement and safeguards and rules that apply to ensure that for everyone’s benefit.”

Kiser said Morse will not be allowed to own or operate a vehicle. He’ll also have to undergo supervision and tests to ensure he is taking his medications.

The judge said he wanted to wait at least 60 days to ensure Morse complied with the court’s orders and adjusted well before considering removing any additional restrictions Morse’s parents had opposed.