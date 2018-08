TAMPA, Fla. – A judge has denied the "stand your ground" motion claimed by George Chronister, the son of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

George is accused of stabbing a local rapper in a fight over rap music. His self-defense case will now go before a jury.

JUST IN: A judge has denied a stand your ground motion claimed by George Chronister, son of Hillsborough Co. Sheriff Chad Chronister.



He is accused of stabbing a local rapper in fight over rap music. His self defense case now goes before jury. @10NewsWTSP — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) August 14, 2018

The trial is set for Sept. 11.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP