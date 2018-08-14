TAMPA, Fla. – A judge has denied the "stand your ground" motion claimed by George Chronister, the son of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

George Chronister is accused of slashing a local rapper in a fight over music last year. His self-defense case will now go before a jury.

Investigators say Chronister, an amateur rapper, got into it with another local rapper over music, which lead to the fight last February. Police say Chronister pulled a knife and slashed the fellow musician in the face and back.

Cell phone video of the incident in a parking lot was shown in court last week.

Chronister said he was standing his ground but a judge disagreed. Evidence did not show Chronister feared for his life, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Following Tuesday's hearing, Chronister's defense attorney Ron Darrigo said there is more to what happened than what's on the video, calling his client a 'good kid.'

The case was assigned to the office of Sarasota-Manatee State Attorney because the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office felt it was a conflict of interest.

Chronister remains charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. If convicted, he could face up to 21 months in prison.

For his part, Sheriff Chronister has not commented on the case. He was not in the courtroom Tuesday.

The trial is set for Sept. 11.

10News reporter Josh Sidorowicz contributed to this report.

