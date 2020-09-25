Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit from MacDill Air Force Base families over mold in housing

Families claim they suffered serious health issues after living in subpar privatized military housing.

TAMPA, Fla — The federal lawsuit filed by families from MacDill Air Force Base regarding mold and other issues related to housing on base is moving forward.

On Wednesday, a judge denied a motion to dismiss from AMC East Communities.

AMC East is one of the groups responsible for housing at MacDill Air Force Base. It is the “50-year joint venture between Clark Realty Capital and the Department of the Air Force” and was formed to “manage financing, development, operation and maintenance of privatized military housing.” according to its website.

In the lawsuit, the families say AMC East, Clark Realty Capital and property managers from Michaels Management Services, failed to “maintain and manage their housing, which has resulted in widespread and well-known problems with mold and led to serious injuries and safety issues.”

AMC East asked the court to dismiss the suit arguing the allegations from service members and their families aren’t sufficient. U.S. District Judge Tom Barber denied the motion ruling, in part:

“In this case, Plaintiffs have alleged numerous acts and omissions that could support a finding of gross negligence – namely, that Plaintiffs raised concerns about the conditions of their houses to AMC, including the presence of mold, and that AMC did not properly address those concerns. Although AMC contends that it affirmatively took actions – including remedial measures – the Court cannot at this stage of the proceedings determine whether those actions were adequate in any meaningful way."

The issue with mold in military housing on MacDill Air Force Base came to light more than a year ago. 10 Investigates exposed ongoing problems in November of 2019. Weeks later, attorneys representing the families filed the suit on their behalf.

Tampa attorney, Natalie Khawam, is one of the attorneys representing the families. She told 10 Investigates’ Courtney Robinson that they’re committed to making sure military men and women, their spouses and children are safe in housing.

“The Court’s integrity and belief in fairness was reflected in their decision to deny the defendant’s meritless motion for summary judgment," Khawam said.

"We look forward to the Court holding these defendants accountable. These military families were unfortunately victims of corporate greed. We believe that this Court will find all the evidence in our favor and our military families will be made whole.”

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to AMC East for comment on the judges ruling but has not yet received a response.

