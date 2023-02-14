Judge denies Tampa rapper's request for bond after arrest for pregnant girlfriend's murder

Billy Adams' defense attorneys asked a judge for the 25-year-old to be released on bond. It was denied after the judge said he posed a threat to the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — A day that should have been a celebration instead replaced with reflection for the family of Alana Sims.

She would've been 23 years old on the same day her accused killer was in court in Hillsborough County.

The pregnant mother was killed more than two weeks ago on Jan. 30.

Tampa rapper Billy Adams, also known as "Ace NH", was arrested by Tampa Police on Feb. 8, after police say he admitted to pulling the trigger the day she was found dead outside her car. Her one-year-old son was found a few feet away from her unharmed.

"It would appear that the motive is that he did not want to be in her life anymore. He was not ready to have a child and it's unfortunately how it appears to us," Major Mike Stout said.

On Monday afternoon, Adams' defense attorneys asked Judge Margaret Taylor for the 25-year-old to be released on bond.

"There's no conditions of release that are reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm to persons," Judge Taylor said.

Friends of Sims were in the courtroom at the time, showing their support for the young mother who lost her life.

"I was sort of terrified that they were gonna give him a little bit of bond or give him some leeway to get out. But I'm actually really happy that they didn't let him get no bond at all," Antonia Dudley said.

Dudley was at Sims' funeral and memorial services on Feb. 12.

"She looked like she was at peace and stuff like that. She looked so beautiful. Her hair was straight. I was crying and I went up there and honestly just broke my heart," Dudley said.

Investigators say Sims was killed three days after Adams was acquitted on double murder charges. Adams' defense attorneys also asked the judge for a gag order.

The order would restrict the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office from sharing information. This after they released several new details about Adams' arrest at his first appearance last week.