Man arrested in Georgia for November shooting death at Tampa park

Detectives say the 21-year-old man lured the other to a basketball court to kill him.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Georgia man deputies say is responsible for killing a man back in November at a Tampa park was arrested in his home state, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

Jumari' Womack, 21, faces a charge of first-degree murder, the agency said in a news release. He is still in the DeKalb County jail awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County.

The investigation started at 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, when deputies say they responded to Brandon Regional Hospital in reference to a man who had been shot.

Deputies say when they arrived, the man was being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. He died from his injuries on Nov. 20.

Detectives say they learned the shooting took place between 7:40-7:50 p.m. at Winston Park, located on Destin Drive in Tampa. The man was playing basketball and met with two men.

One of the two men, later identified as Womack, shot the man. Both men left the park following the shooting. A witness to the shooting brought the man shot to the hospital.

Detectives say they later found out Womack had lured the man to the basketball park in order to kill him. After he shot the man, he went back to his home in Georgia.

Womack was arrested on April 22 in DeKalb County, Georgia, with the help of the local sheriff's office, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say.