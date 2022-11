Smoke could be seen billowing as far out as downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are responding to a scrapyard fire in Tampa, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue.

The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of a fire near South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that the roofs of multiple mobile homes were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.

