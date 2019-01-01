HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies and emergency dispatchers are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from drowning in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

The woman called 911 just before 4 a.m. to say she'd flipped her car into the water and muck off I-4 near the Florida State Fairgrounds.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, she ended up in the watery ditch after being cut off by another driver.

"The water was rising, and there was real fear of her drowning," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

As the water rose, the emergency communications team kept her calm. At the same time, 13 patrol units searched for her while battling thick fog that made it tough to see anything.

Deputies managed to reach her just in time to stop the woman from drowning.

"After fighting the mud she was encased in, they finally were able to rescue her, and she is in good condition," the sheriff's office wrote. "Today it took an entire team to save a life, and we could not be more proud of the effort of our men and women."

