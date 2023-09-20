Country singer Kane Brown making two stops in Tampa for 2024 tour

​Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

TAMPA, Florida — Get ready, Kane Brown fans.

The country music star is making two stops in Tampa next year.

As part of his "In the Air" tour, Brown will perform on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at Amalie Arena, the Vinik Sports Group said in a news release.

The five-time American Music Award-winning entertainer will be joined by Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee during his tour.

"The tour announcement comes on the heels of Brown receiving the ACM Honors International Award honor for his contributions to the country music format on a global scale," the news release mentions.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

A presale window will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. To have access to that, fans must register through this link.