Where's Kiarelyz? Hillsborough County deputies looking for missing teen

The 15-year-old left home after an argument over the weekend, deputies say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old Tampa teen.

Kiarelyz Batista Diaz left her home on Shore Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, following an argument, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed she was last seen wearing a black shirt and light jean shorts.

Diaz is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has auburn hair.