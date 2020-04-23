TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a Tampa shooting, injuring two kids.
Deputies have not released the ages of the kids but say they have non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of Spicer Place. No other information from the sheriff's office was readily available.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for details.
