TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a Tampa shooting, injuring two kids.

Deputies have not released the ages of the kids but say they have non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the 12000 block of Spicer Place. No other information from the sheriff's office was readily available.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for details.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



