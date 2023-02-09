Everything you need to know about the 2023 Sant' Yago Knight Parade

The parade is scheduled to go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Ybor City.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another parade is set to bring cheer and festivities to Tampa. Here is your guide to 2023 Sant' Yago Knight Parade.

The parade is scheduled to go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City.

Road Closures

Closures will begin at 2 p.m.

Seventh Avenue will close at 2 p.m.

Cross streets will close at 6:30 p.m. Paradegoers are encouraged to arrive early for pre-parade events and grab a bite to eat at one of the many Ybor City restaurants.

History

The parade comes as the Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of Tampa’s rich Latin heritage and culture, according to its website.

Sponsored by MOR-TV and the city of Tampa, the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is happy to note that the 2023 parade grand marshal will be Florida sports Hall of Fame baseball player and Tampa native, Luis "Gonzo" Gonzalez.

"We’re honored to have Luis Gonzalez, one of Tampa’s all-time greatest athletes, join us as Grand Marshal for the Knight Parade," Joseph J. Parrino, Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago member and 2023 parade chairman, said in a news release. "Luis has done a lot for the community and his recent induction into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame was a proud moment for Tampa."

A fleet of floats will roll down 7th Avenue in historic Ybor City carrying local dignitaries and thousands of people throwing colorful beads, according to the Krewe of Sant' Yago. They're expecting somewhere near 100,000 spectators. The parade will also feature dozens of marching bands.

Purchase tickets

Buy your bleacher seats here. For those unable to attend, MOR-TV will be live-streaming the parade online at MOR-TV.com