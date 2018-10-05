TAMPA, Fla. -- A member of the Latin Kings gang no longer is on the streets but is in jail awaiting transfer to the New York region for a shooting.

Ivan Rivera, 47, is suspected of shooting into a crowd during an event called "Strengthening Kids, a family event" in Newark, New Jersey, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies arrested him Tuesday at 12305 Cloverstone Drive in Tampa based a tip from the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, which connected him to the region.

Rivera was arrested without incident.

He was a wanted fugitive for a parole violation from New York for burglary and being a sex offender, plus the New Jersey shooting.

