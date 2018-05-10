TAMPA, Fla. -- After a devastating fire at Lee Elementary Magnet School displaced hundreds of students and staff, the district has taken a big step toward having the building rebuilt.

It was a massive fire. In the wake of Hurricane Irma in September 2017, a failure in the building's electrical system sparked the first bit of flames that spread throughout much of the building. Investigators said the storm tore a bit of roof off the building and damaged the system.

More than 850,000 gallons of water was dumped into the building as firefighters worked to put out the fire. The building, built in 1906 and named the Michigan Avenue Grammar School, continued to smolder for some 12 hours.

Since then, the site was cordoned off with the extent of the damage seen from way up above on Google Maps.

The Hillsborough County School District says it was able to negotiate full payment with its insurance companies for the school to be rebuilt.

The district itself will not handle the payout, it says.

There still are several steps remaining before the groundwork can begin, including:

A recommendation to rebuild Lee Elementary to the full school board on Oct. 16. If approved, the construction manager -- JE Dunn Construction -- and design professional Fleischman Garcia & Planners will work with the insurance companies.

Bids then will need to be received.

The insurance companies and school board must agree on a bid.

Finally, insurance will be paid out to the construction manager and design team.

If the district opted not to rebuild, it says the insurance companies only would pay for less than 10 percent of the lost items.

Students and teachers have been sharing Lockhart Elementary since the fire, working out of modular classrooms all year.

