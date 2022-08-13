Tampa police search for missing 78-year-old man

Leon Iverson reportedly left his home around 11 p.m. on Friday.

TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Leon?

The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen leaving his home on Friday.

Around 11 p.m., Leon Iverson reportedly left his home located in the area of North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street.

According to Tampa police, he is 5-foot tall with grey dreadlocks and a grey mustache. Police say he was last seen wearing a light grey polo shirt with black and white stripes, grey pants and red and grey Nike sneakers.