Leto High School temporarily put on alert after false report of gun

There was a fight between students that caused the alert, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

TAMPA, Fla. — Leto High School was placed on a "lockout" Thursday following a false report of a gun on campus.

The school is located at 4409 W. Sligh Ave. in Tampa.

A Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson said an investigation confirmed there was no firearm. Instead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, there was a fight between students.

Knowing students and staff were safe with no threat of a gun on campus, the district said school operations would return to normal.

It was not immediately clear how long the campus was placed in the precautionary "lockout" status.

Nobody was hurt.

A little more than 2,000 students are enrolled at Leto High School, which also offers before and after-school programs.