TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says two students were arrested for bringing a gun to campus.

A school resource deputy at Leto High School says he confronted two teens he thought were smoking, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. One of the teens told the resource deputy he had to charge his phone.

The teen was seen talking to another student and passing them an object from their backpack to theirs. A school employee saw the exchange and reported it. Investigators said the two students’ backpacks were searched and a firearm was found.

Chronister says he doesn’t know what the motive was for the students to have the gun at school.

"I commend the school staff member who had the intuition to know that something wasn't right and the courage to speak up. We say it all the time: See Something, Say Something," Chronister said. "The intention these students had for the firearm are unknown at this time, but I'm thankful that we were able to find the gun and take them into custody before anything could occur."

Both students were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and possession of a firearm on a school campus.



