HCFR: Lightning strike causes fire in attic of Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. — The attic of a home caught fire after it was struck by lightning Wednesday evening in Tampa, officials say.

At 6:49 p.m., firefighters responded to a home on Venice Circle after receiving calls from neighbors who said they saw smoke coming from there, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Rescue crews that first arrived determined that a fire with smoke was coming from the roof area of the home, authorities say. Then they performed primary and secondary searches to ensure nobody was inside of the home.

Authorities tried to access a nearby hydrant for water supply, but the hydrant broke at the base and a firefighter narrowly avoided getting hurt, HCFR says.

"Incident command overcame the challenge, effectively directing crews to use additional engines until another fire hydrant could be accessed," the news release reads.

Officials say there were no injuries to people nearby or first responders.