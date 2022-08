As of now, there's no news of anyone injured or if the fire has been put out.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening.

Several 911 callers reported seeing lightning strike a house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country.

As of now, there's no news of anyone injured or if the fire has been put out.