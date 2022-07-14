Fire officials: Lightning strike causes Valrico house fire

Firefighters discovered heavy smoke in the master bedroom on the second floor of the home.

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning struck a home in Valrico Thursday evening as severe thunderstorms rolled through the Tampa bay area.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a home on Windy Gap Place after a person called to report one of their bedrooms was filling with smoke, the department said.

As crews began to investigate, they found heavy smoke in the master bedroom on the home's second floor. Firefighters were able to contain the fire between the first and second floors in a small area of the master bedroom and quickly extinguish it.

There were no injuries reported.