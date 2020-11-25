Man shoots, kills relative after claiming to be threatened with a gun, sheriff's office says

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

LITHIA, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into a deadly shooting between two family members.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Starling Water Drive and Starling Dale Lane, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a man in his 20s called 911 and said an adult, male relative threatened him with a gun. The caller reportedly claimed to fear for his life and grabbed his own weapon.

He shot the relative several times, the sheriff's office says, adding the man was dead when deputies arrived. It's believed there is no threat to the public.

"I am heartbroken for this family who is dealing with so much tragedy just two days before Thanksgiving," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a prepared statement. "The shooter is cooperating with deputies, and the investigation is ongoing."

No arrests have been made at this time.

