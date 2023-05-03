What's that siren? Tampa Bay Water to test emergency system Wednesday morning

Expect to hear three to five short siren blasts lasting 10-20 seconds each.

LITHIA, Fla. — If you hear a siren Wednesday morning in Hillsborough County, don't panic.

At 9 a.m., Tampa Bay Water is testing its emergency siren system at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir.

People in the surrounding area can expect to hear three to five short siren blasts lasting 10-20 seconds each.

According to Tampa Bay Water, the point of the test is to make sure the sirens work in the event of an emergency situation at the regional reservoir that requires immediate evacuation.

REMINDER: We're testing the emergency siren system at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir in Hillsborough County today at 9 a.m. THIS IS ONLY A TEST. https://t.co/tboTP99JZB pic.twitter.com/rvw9FUSIGJ — Tampa Bay Water (@TampaBayWater) May 3, 2023

"This is only a test," the public utilities company wrote in a news release. "Tampa Bay Water has notified Hillsborough County Emergency Management, the Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue staff and residents surrounding the reservoir."

Anyone with questions about the sirens or the regularly scheduled testing can call 1-866-INFO-H20 or email reservoir@tampabaywater.org.

How can you tell if it's a test or an actual emergency? In the event of an actual emergency, the sirens will sound in a continuous blast.

Plus, Hillsborough County Emergency Management will immediately contact residents using text messages, emails and phone calls, and emergency responders will be dispatched to the area to direct residents.

You can sign up to receive these emergency notifications at HCFLGov.net/HCFLAlert.

This test is just one of several planned for the coming year. The sirens will also be tested once a month at 9 a.m. on the following dates:

June 7

July 5

Aug. 2

Sept. 6

Oct. 4

Nov. 1

Dec. 6