TAMPA, Fla — It's not a matter of if coronavirus will spread in the U.S. -- but when.

That's the message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who tells Americans to prepare.

Dr. Seetha Lakshmi is a University of South Florida professor and an epidemiologist at Tampa General Hospital. She says right now, doctors are treating coronavirus cases in the same way they treat the flu -- with one key difference.

"It is what we call 'supportive care,' there are no antivirals," Lakshmi said. "Some are being trialed right now, there are no specific approved antivirals. And just supporting people’s breathing and nutrition.

"It depends on how severe the infection is, most people just develop a cough a little bit of fever, and then it goes away."

There is no approved vaccine for coronavirus. She says the best way to prevent it is the same steps you'd take to avoid the flu or common cold.

It includes basic stuff like washing your hands frequently. If you're coughing or sneezing, you use a tissue and avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.

Lakshmi says there is a plan in place if Tampa Bay experiences coronavirus cases in Tampa Bay.

"We don't know how this is going to pan out. All the emergency preparedness plans that have been in place are the ones that will take effect," she explained.

