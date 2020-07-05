Local gyms are prepared to reopen with strict guidelines

Business owners say they are taking extra safety precautions to make sure customers feel comfortable.

TAMPA, Fla — Many of you are probably ready to hit the gym, but when you can go back?

Well, that's still up in the air.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis started reopening certain businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but for now, gyms are still on the sidelines.

Vince Julien, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings and owns Crunch Franchises in Florida and Georgia, says he's busy getting the gyms ready to open and with more safety measures in place.

"Right now, we have our maintenance in every club and every city cleaning and resetting every equipment so that 6-foot social distancing can occur without question," Julien said.

Julien says his staff will be required to wear masks, gloves, and have their temperature checked at the beginning and end of each shift. And they want everyone to hold each other accountable.

"We'll be closing all locker-rooms midday. We have electrostatically cleaned all the clubs. We scrubbed, deep scrubbed all the rubbers. We steamed cleaned all the turf and all the functional areas. We fogged all clubs."

When they reopen, there will be extra signs placed around the gym that will comply with the governor's mandate.

"From the time you come into the lobby, you will see all the new signage. So people will be able to understand clearly what we are trying to accomplish," Julien said. "The new cleaning guidelines will be posted everywhere, and we have tripled the amount of cleaning stations throughout the clubs. So they will be visible no matter where you're at."

Another change in policy will required guests to bring their own towel. Staff members will also be cleaning equipment before and after each person uses it.

"Our job is to be mindful and be very considerate and make sure we are putting all protocols into a place that are going to make people feel extremely comfortable," Julien said.

