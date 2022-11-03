Man accused of attacking elderly man after breaking into Valrico home, deputies say

The elderly man is reportedly in critical condition.

VALRICO, Fla. — One man is fighting for his life and another man is facing charges — including attempted murder — after attacking him, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Copper Canyon Boulevard near Amethyst Way in Valrico after a woman called to report her husband had been attacked. And, when they arrived, deputies said they found the elderly man lying in a bedroom with "severe upper-body trauma."

He was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and remains in critical condition, deputies said. The man's wife reportedly told deputies her husband had been at home alone for several hours and she hadn't been able to reach him.

As their investigation continued, deputies said they learned at some point during the day, 22-year-old Logan Hall broke into the man's home and got into a struggle with him. Hall lives nearby, according to the sheriff's office.

Before Hall ran from the home, detectives said he struck the elderly man with one of two firearms he stole from the house. Detectives were able to put the pieces together and track down Hall, who they said confessed to the crimes. And, one of the stolen firearms was found inside Hall's car.

“This suspect had every intention of leaving the victim for dead after senselessly and viciously attacking an innocent man," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Detectives swiftly worked to identify the suspect who showed no remorse for his actions. Our prayers are with the victim's family as he fights for his life."