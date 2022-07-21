This Lutz high school football team is building character and team culture, one shopping cart at a time

“It's am I doing the right thing when nobody's watching? And can I do that consistently?"

LUTZ, Fla. — When you're done doing your grocery shopping, do you make sure to put your cart back where it belongs?

A high school football team in Lutz is using that simple test of character to build their own team culture.

“When you’re done with your groceries, you have a choice,” Andres Perez-Reinaldo, head football coach at Steinbrenner High School said.

“You're either going to take that shopping cart back and do the right thing. Or you're going leave it there and let it ding other cars, or you're going to basically pop it up on a curb, and you're kind of halfway there,” he added.

“Do the right thing,” that idea, in recent weeks, has become a mantra for the Warriors football team.

“Ever since COVID, we feel like we haven't been able to bring back this culture that we had. And that's when I got with Coach Austin [Dacanay], our running backs coach and I said we got to do something”

Coach Austin’s idea was to focus on the little things, like putting shopping carts back where they belong.

“It's am I doing the right thing when nobody's watching? And can I do that consistently? Can I do it intentionally?” Dacanay explained.

The student-athletes have fully bought in, putting back carts — sometimes not even their own — and sharing videos with each other via group text and social media.

“It just started with our coaches retweeting stuff like that to remind us you know, while we're at home not forget to always do the right thing so just funny things like that keeps you know kids engaged so our coaches do a good job with stuff like that,” senior Eddie Davis said.

It’s paying dividends, not only in the parking lot but in the locker room and soon on the gridiron.

“I think it's really simple. It's easy to do your part, so it's a really easy thing to get people on board to do,” senior Nathan Staggs said.