Deputies: 2 dead after shooting at 'make-shift recording studio'

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he doesn't think the shooting was a random act of violence.

LUTZ, Fla. — Two men were killed in an overnight shooting at a "make-shift music recording studio" in Lutz, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said at about 11:45 Thursday night they got calls about a shooting at a shed behind a house on the 15000 block of North 23rd Street.

Investigators said there were many people inside the shed when the shooting happened. Two men died, according to the sheriff's office.

“We do not believe this shooting was a random act of violence, and we are asking anyone who knows something related to this incident not to be afraid to come forward and talk to detectives,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”

The people who live at the home said the shed was used as a place to make and record music, according to investigators.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa bay for updates.

