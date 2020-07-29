Hillsborough County deputies investigate deadly shooting at house party

Investigators want to know what happened.

LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office thinks somebody was shot at a house party in Lutz and they want to know how it happened.

Deputies said they got a call for shots fired at around 3 a.m. at a home on the 14000 block of North 30th Street. Investigators said it looked like it happened at a house party.

Deputies said when they got to the house they didn't see anyone who had been hurt. But, about 20 minutes later, investigators said a man had been taken to the emergency room at Advent Health with a gunshot wound.

The man was then taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died.

"We are still working to piece together the details about what led up to this shooting, and we are asking witnesses to come forward to help provide those answers," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Anyone with information related to this incident can speak with a detective by calling 813-247-8200."

