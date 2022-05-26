31-story luxury apartment tower coming to Downtown Tampa in spring 2024

The new apartment tower will be based in the heart of Downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for somewhere to live in Downtown Tampa, 2024 may be the perfect year to move into a luxury apartment.

A groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday morning set in motion the construction of a 31-story luxury apartment tower in downtown Tampa. The 334-unit high rise is situated across from the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, allowing future residents to live within a scenic city and river view.

“There is no other location like this in Tampa, where in 60 seconds, you’re stepping into one of three cultural institutions, taking a stroll on the Riverwalk, or soaking in the view from your own open balcony,” Granvil Tracy, President of American Land Ventures, said in a statement.

“The River Arts District is thriving, and we’re thrilled that AER in the Arts District will be the next step in that growth,” Tracy added.

The tower will be home to street-level shops with 13,688 square feet of ground-level retail space and 514 parking spaces above the shops, a news release from Coastal Construction explains. The apartment will be smack dab in the middle of Tamp attractions: Straz Center, Tampa Museum of Art, Glazer Children’s Museum, Tampa Riverwalk and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

“AER will create a new standard of living,” Sean DeMartino, President of Central and North Florida for Coastal Construction, the general contractor on the project, said in a statement. “Inside and out, you’ll see designs that feature a more sophisticated level of finish and service."

"You’ll notice the units are larger, and we’ve placed an emphasis on a healthy lifestyle and wellness, all of which offer a wide appeal from professional Millennials to Baby Boomers,” he added.

On the inside, residents can look forward to custom designer cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, porcelain tile, 9-to-10-foot ceilings, oversized floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, high-speed internet wiring and open balconies.

There will be 11 distinctive studio, one, two and three-bedroom floor plans designed to meet the "demand of the Downtown Tampa luxury rental market."

"This building has been a long time coming and will become a staple of the skyline for years to come,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "I am excited to be here today to break ground. The location allows for unparalleled walkability among the booming River Arts District.''