TAMPA, Fla. — The 6th Air Mobility Wing will host an active-shooter training until noon at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
The exercise is being held in an isolated area of the base and will not affect operations.
The active-shooter training is not open to the public, according to a news release.
