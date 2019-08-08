TAMPA, Fla. — The 6th Air Mobility Wing will host an active-shooter training until noon at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The exercise is being held in an isolated area of the base and will not affect operations.

The active-shooter training is not open to the public, according to a news release.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.