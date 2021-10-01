Stretch of MacDill Avenue closed for road work after water main break

The project is expected to be completed by late Tuesday afternoon.

TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of S. MacDill Avenue is closed to traffic as crews work to fix the road following a water main break.

The closure is affecting the northbound lanes, plus the inside southbound lane, on S. MacDill Avenue between W. Palmira Avenue and W. San Carlos Street, according to a news release.

Southbound drivers won't be able to make left-hand turns onto W. San Jose Street. Signs posted in the area will help to show where to go, the city says.

The road is expected to fully reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

