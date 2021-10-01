Stretch of MacDill Avenue closed for road work after water main break

TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of S. MacDill Avenue is closed to traffic as crews work to fix the road following a water main break.
The closure is affecting the northbound lanes, plus the inside southbound lane, on S. MacDill Avenue between W. Palmira Avenue and W. San Carlos Street, according to a news release.
Southbound drivers won't be able to make left-hand turns onto W. San Jose Street. Signs posted in the area will help to show where to go, the city says.
The road is expected to fully reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
- Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern
- Is Twitter violating President Trump's right to free speech? Expert says no
- Bucs take down Washington 31-23 in first playoff berth in 13 years
- Florida has nearly half of known US cases of COVID variant
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter