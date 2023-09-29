MacDill services closed, limited in government shutdown

MacDill says things such as most food operations and morale, welfare and recreation (MWR) activities are not subject to a government shutdown.

TAMPA, Fla. — Congress is at an impasse just days before a disruptive shutdown that would halt paychecks for many of the federal government's roughly 2 million employees in addition to about 2 million active-duty military troops and reservists.

This includes affecting how our military operates right here in Tampa at MacDill Air Force Base.

Here are the services that will be closed at MacDill Air Force Base if a government shutdown occurs:

Admin/medical services

APF/NAF/CIV Personnel Office

School Liaison

EFMP

UNITE Program

Community Services

Housing Resident Advocate

Readiness/development

Youth Center

Library

Base Education

Base Training Office

Integrated Resilience Office (IRO)

DE&I

Here are the services that will be limited, meaning "not normal hours and/or some limitations with service delivery," at MacDill Air Force Base if a government shutdown occurs:

Admin/medical services

Manpower & Organization Office

Private Org/Unit SM&W Funds

SAPR Office

JAG

CPTS/Finance

Community Services

PA/Photo Lab

Logistics functions

TMO Personal Property

TMO Passenger/CI Travel

Air Terminal

Readiness/development

Military & Family Readiness Center

IP/AP

XP

DDR

Equal Opportunity (EO)

Event support

Davis Conference Center

MacDill says things such as most food operations and morale, welfare and recreation (MWR) activities are not subject to a government shutdown because they are "non-appropriated funded activities."

The White House, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, notified staff on Thursday to prepare for a shutdown, according to emails obtained by The Associated Press. Employees who are furloughed would have four hours on Monday to prepare their offices for the shutdown.

Military troops and federal workers, including law enforcement officers, air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers, will also report to work because they are essential to protecting life and property. They would miss paychecks if the shutdown lasts beyond Oct. 13, the next scheduled payday, though they are slated to receive backpay once any shutdown ends.