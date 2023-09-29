MacDill services closed, limited in government shutdown

TAMPA, Fla. — Congress is at an impasse just days before a disruptive shutdown that would halt paychecks for many of the federal government's roughly 2 million employees in addition to about 2 million active-duty military troops and reservists.
This includes affecting how our military operates right here in Tampa at MacDill Air Force Base.
Here are the services that will be closed at MacDill Air Force Base if a government shutdown occurs:
Admin/medical services
- APF/NAF/CIV Personnel Office
- School Liaison
- EFMP
- UNITE Program
Community Services
- Housing Resident Advocate
Readiness/development
- Youth Center
- Library
- Base Education
- Base Training Office
- Integrated Resilience Office (IRO)
- DE&I
Here are the services that will be limited, meaning "not normal hours and/or some limitations with service delivery," at MacDill Air Force Base if a government shutdown occurs:
Admin/medical services
- Manpower & Organization Office
- Private Org/Unit SM&W Funds
- SAPR Office
- JAG
- CPTS/Finance
Community Services
- PA/Photo Lab
Logistics functions
- TMO Personal Property
- TMO Passenger/CI Travel
- Air Terminal
Readiness/development
- Military & Family Readiness Center
- IP/AP
- XP
- DDR
- Equal Opportunity (EO)
Event support
- Davis Conference Center
MacDill says things such as most food operations and morale, welfare and recreation (MWR) activities are not subject to a government shutdown because they are "non-appropriated funded activities."
The White House, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, notified staff on Thursday to prepare for a shutdown, according to emails obtained by The Associated Press. Employees who are furloughed would have four hours on Monday to prepare their offices for the shutdown.
Military troops and federal workers, including law enforcement officers, air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers, will also report to work because they are essential to protecting life and property. They would miss paychecks if the shutdown lasts beyond Oct. 13, the next scheduled payday, though they are slated to receive backpay once any shutdown ends.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.