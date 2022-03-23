Author, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $7.5M to Hillsborough non-profit

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County will spend the next few weeks working on a plan for the funding.

TAMPA, Fla — Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County, a non-profit organization, recently received a $7.5 million donation.

The funding is a part of $436 million donated to Habitat for Humanity, both internationally and in the US, by American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The non-profit says the donation will help further its goal to provide everyone with safe, decent and affordable places to call home.

“Habitat Hillsborough works with local families so they can obtain the dream of homeownership and break the cycle of poverty by providing an affordable mortgage for a sustainable home," non-profit leaders said in a statement. "Doing this allows them to build equity and break the cycle of poverty. In addition, we have seen evidence of how our work is closing the wealth gap in our community. This gift will allow us to continue growing and partnering with more families to help them gain strength, stability and self-reliance through homeownership.”

Habitat Hillsborough will spend the next few weeks working on a plan for the $7.5 million.

In the region, Hillsborough County has the highest poverty level while another 25 percent of residents live below the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) threshold, the non-profit explains.

Tampa is also one of 10 markets nationally where rent is growing the fastest, increasing 24 percent in five years.