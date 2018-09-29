TAMPA, Fla.—A Tampa man facing misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly beating two women with an electronic megaphone in July is claiming self-defense under Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Anthony Daniel was standing at a corner of Hyde Park holding a large sign with racial epithets on it and using an electric megaphone to speak, according to court documents.

Two women reportedly confronted Daniel and they started arguing.

Court documents said one woman slapped the sign away from Daniel and so he pulled back the sign and hit her on the head with the megaphone.

The other woman stepped in to defend the first one and punched Daniels in the right eye, according to court documents. Daniels then hit that woman in the head with the megaphone and kept hitting her as she retreated to her car. And when she got to the car, Daniel hit her with the megaphone again.

A bystander stepped in and separated them.

A “stand your ground” motion was filed Thursday to dismiss Daniel’s criminal charges.

