Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Carrollwood bank

Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say on Friday robbed a bank in Carrollwood.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 5:30 p.m., the man entered a SunTrust Bank at 12902 N. Dale Mabry Highway. Law enforcement says the man pointed a gun at a bank teller and demanded cash.

The teller provided the man an undisclosed amount of money, the sheriff's office says.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am urging anyone who recognizes this person, or anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us immediately.”